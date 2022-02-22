Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,935. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

