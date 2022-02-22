Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

CDNS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.21. 2,790,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average is $164.92. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.07.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.