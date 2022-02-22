Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.99 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. 2,790,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,935. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 102,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

