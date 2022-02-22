CaixaPay (CXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.06947304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,070.41 or 1.00147401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050161 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.