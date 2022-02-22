Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.36

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 17877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -266.94 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

