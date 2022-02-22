California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Bank OZK worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OZK opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

