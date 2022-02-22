California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Alliance Data Systems worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,207,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

NYSE ADS opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

