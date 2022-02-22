California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,013 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Fox Factory worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $117.59 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

