California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,033 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Amedisys worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.52 and a 52 week high of $294.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

