California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,816 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Rayonier worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 87,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYN stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

