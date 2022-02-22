California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,863 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of BPMC opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.26.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

