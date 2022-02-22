Cameco (CCO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cameco (TSE: CCO):

2/11/2022 – Cameco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

2/10/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$35.00.

2/10/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

1/19/2022 – Cameco is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

CCO stock traded up C$0.72 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,510. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.40. The stock has a market cap of C$10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.12.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

