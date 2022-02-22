Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.40

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.40 and traded as low as C$25.76. Cameco shares last traded at C$25.83, with a volume of 1,527,686 shares changing hands.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.40. The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

