Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

CWH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 3,399,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,230. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.01.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.