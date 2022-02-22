Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
CWH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 3,399,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,230. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.01.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
