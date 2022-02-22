Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to C$4.25

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRON has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

