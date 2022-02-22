Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$13.25 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$16.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.71.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.