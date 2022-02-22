Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$65.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DYNDF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of DYNDF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

