Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.77

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$33.77 and last traded at C$33.90, with a volume of 350185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 35.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

