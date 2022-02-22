Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.25

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.25 and last traded at C$37.95, with a volume of 270311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.30.

CWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.45.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

