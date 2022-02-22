Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.36

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 2270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Cannae by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cannae by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

