Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.36

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 2270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.78.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Cannae by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cannae by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
