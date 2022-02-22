Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

