Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.00 and traded as low as C$39.39. Capital Power shares last traded at C$39.47, with a volume of 264,338 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CPX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

