Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.18

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.18 and traded as low as $24.85. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 81,750 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $594.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

