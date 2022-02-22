Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms have commented on CSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $468.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

