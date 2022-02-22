Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 108,800 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.39% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $77,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,937,000 after buying an additional 350,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,077. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.