Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 22,626 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $72,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

AMGN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.45. 14,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

