Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 26,075 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

DIS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.70. 181,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.14. The company has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

