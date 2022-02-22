Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 37,296 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $78,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,020,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 142,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 28,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.83. 68,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $379.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

