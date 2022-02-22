Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 94,712 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $91,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

