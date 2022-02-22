Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 98,934 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,840 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,934 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.19% of HP worth $61,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,094. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

