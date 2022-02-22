Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,677 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.35% of iShares MBS ETF worth $91,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.