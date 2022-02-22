Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $43,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 193,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $428.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

