Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,645 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $39,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

