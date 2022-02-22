Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 289,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 139,216.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,119 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,288. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

