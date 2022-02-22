Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $73,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 380,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,149,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 532,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $265.08. 30,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.