Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 116,954 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 346,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,115,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $69.39.

