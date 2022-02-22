Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 20,545 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,431,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $19.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.02. The company had a trading volume of 147,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.66 and its 200 day moving average is $363.84. The company has a market capitalization of $341.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

