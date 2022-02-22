Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 94,641 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,641 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $379,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $289.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.