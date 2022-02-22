Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.42% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $44,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

BAH traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,306. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

