Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 161.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,599 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $135,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $399.32. 254,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.04 and its 200 day moving average is $416.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

