Captrust Financial Advisors Has $38.80 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.18% of International Paper worth $38,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in International Paper by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. 80,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,753. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

