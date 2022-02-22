Captrust Financial Advisors Has $56.69 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $56,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $133.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

