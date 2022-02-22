Captrust Financial Advisors Has $56.86 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298,029. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

