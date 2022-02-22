Captrust Financial Advisors Has $69.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $69,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $158.41. The stock had a trading volume of 60,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,712. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

