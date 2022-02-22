Captrust Financial Advisors Has $73.75 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,823 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

