Captrust Financial Advisors Has $82.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.41% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $82,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $56.42.

