Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,850 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.38% of PulteGroup worth $44,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,294,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 684,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. 22,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

