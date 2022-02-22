Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.80. 83,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

