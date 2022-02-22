Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 104,972 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 104,972 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $71,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 235,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

