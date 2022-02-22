Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 83,250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $65,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 154,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,877. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

